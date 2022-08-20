Swiss National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $595.12 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $452.48 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.00. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

