Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation Price Performance

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,264,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,414,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 885,730 shares of company stock worth $102,969,778. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $125.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.