Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $405.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $363.00 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock worth $23,155,369. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.