Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $420.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $363.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.12 and a 200-day moving average of $314.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

