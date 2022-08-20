Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $455.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $445.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $363.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.12 and a 200-day moving average of $314.46. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,579 shares of company stock worth $23,155,369 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

