Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SNV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.