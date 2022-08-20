Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,095,000 after buying an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 833,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,982,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 5.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

TNDM stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

