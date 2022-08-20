Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average is $189.58. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

