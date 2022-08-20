Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $167.04 on Thursday. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

