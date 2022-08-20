Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $167.04 on Thursday. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.58.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

