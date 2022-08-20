Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Target Stock Down 3.5 %

TGT stock opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.58. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Target by 12.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 112.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 79.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

