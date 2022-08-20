Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $205.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $155.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Target Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $167.04 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

