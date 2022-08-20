Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.
TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.58. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
