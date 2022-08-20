Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.58. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.