Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $195.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Target Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.58. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

