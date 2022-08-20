Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $195.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

NYSE:TGT opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.58. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

