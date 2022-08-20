TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

TSI opened at $5.01 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

