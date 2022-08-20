Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,097 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 36.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

