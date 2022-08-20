Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,652 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Radian Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.