Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,768 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,699 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

