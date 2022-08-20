Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 213 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average of $324.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.23. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $891.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.25.

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.