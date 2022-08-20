Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,637 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.96 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 7,955 shares of company stock worth $127,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

