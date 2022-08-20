Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 319 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perficient were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,187 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

PRFT opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.41.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRFT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

