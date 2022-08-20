Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 563 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 328,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $94.40 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $804,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,661 shares of company stock worth $4,065,340 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.