Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 611 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 474,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 411,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Fabrinet Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE FN opened at $113.55 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

