Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 659 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spire were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $10,817,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $76.47 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

