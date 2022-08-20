Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 1.9 %

MX opened at $12.49 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $560.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

