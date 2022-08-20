Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fluor were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

