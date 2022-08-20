Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 49.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,354,000 after purchasing an additional 434,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after buying an additional 218,032 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after buying an additional 141,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:BL opened at $71.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.84. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.