Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OneMain were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $37.89 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

