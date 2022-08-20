Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 38.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 17.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $103.23 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

