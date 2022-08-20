Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,188 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PNM Resources were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.07 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

