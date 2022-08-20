Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,228 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

