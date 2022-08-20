Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,368 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,046,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.78.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Summit Insights decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

