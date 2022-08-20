Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,383 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avnet were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,911,000 after purchasing an additional 103,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,486,000 after acquiring an additional 160,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

