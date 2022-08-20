Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,433 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Summit Materials by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

SUM opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials Profile

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.