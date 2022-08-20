Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,433 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Summit Materials by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Trading Down 1.7 %
SUM opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37.
Summit Materials Profile
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
