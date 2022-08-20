Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 279 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after buying an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.82 and a 1 year high of $221.63.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

