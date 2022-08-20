Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,277 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,538 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

