Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 744 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cabot were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cabot Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of CBT opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Articles

