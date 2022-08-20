Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,437 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Option Care Health were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,011,769 shares of company stock valued at $363,472,089 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $35.57.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.