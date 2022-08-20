Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,455.4% in the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.89 per share, with a total value of $3,795,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,019,226 shares in the company, valued at $381,384,355.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 165,281 shares of company stock valued at $15,905,617 over the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.