Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688 over the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.