Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Relic were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEWR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Relic Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NEWR opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

