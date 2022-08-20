Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $741,000 Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tilray were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $54,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.57.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.