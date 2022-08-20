Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $752,000 Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after buying an additional 119,373 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 700,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,705,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global cut Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $88.31 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

