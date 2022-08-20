Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $777,000 Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Community Bank System were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 683.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $70.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.94 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBU shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

