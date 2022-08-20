Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diodes were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

