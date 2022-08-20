Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $817,000 Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Denbury were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denbury by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Denbury by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEN. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

