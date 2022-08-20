Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $834,000 Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 46.1% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liberty Global by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,360 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

