Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

