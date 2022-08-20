Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $841,000 Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Silgan were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $46.65 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

