Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $847,000 Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.