Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $850,000 Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Outfront Media were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9,281.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,283,000 after buying an additional 2,334,422 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after buying an additional 1,195,824 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 1,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 425,455 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after buying an additional 159,570 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Stock Down 2.6 %

OUT stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Company Profile

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

